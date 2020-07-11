Canelo Álvarez said he is willing to cut his salary to fight again: Golden Boy Promotions

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Álvarez's next fight would be without an audience. (Photo: Steve Marcus / AFP)

The coronavirus pandemic has meant a blow to the economy from various sports industries, which have had to decrease athletes' salaries to defray other expenses And this crisis has also hit boxing. Therefore, the Mexican Saúl “Canelo” ÁlvarezI would be willing to reduce your earnings in order to return to the ring in September.

Eric Gómez, CEO of Golden Boy Promotions, a company that is in charge of handling all Canelo fights, mentioned in an interview to Sky Sports that the boxer has the wishes to return to activity as soon as possible even if that means not win the same amount of money as in other matches.

“We are not living in the same world that we lived last year. Canelo is going to take a significant cut in his salary"Commented Gómez, who also highlighted the interest of the Guadalajara around the health safety protocols, so their next fight would take place no fans.

"The big concern he has is the protocols. If you fight in September, there will be no fans. We are in communication with him and he will soon make the decision about whether he will be able to fight without an audience or wait until we somehow get closer to normal"Gomez concluded.

The boxer's rival for the September match has not yet been defined. (Photo: Instagram / Canelo)

In its last bout, which was carried out in last year november against the Russian, Sergey Kovalev, Saúl Álvarez obtained a profit of USD 35 million, which derived from contract you have with the company DAZN, in which it had been established that he would earn close to $ 365 million for 11 fights.

So far it has not been released who would be the rival of the Guadalajara, although Gómez confessed that the list contains Sergiy Derevyanchenko, Callum smith, John Ryder and David Lemieux. It should be remembered that the encounter between Canelo and Billy Joe, which was agreed to may, I know canceled Due to the health emergency.

However, this topic has also raised complications in logisticsbecause even though there has not been a confirmation of the rival, Gómez pointed out that it would help a lot if it were someone U.S. So “we don't have to deal with visa restrictions imposed by the government (…) Not all borders are open, so it is not easy to bring fighters to the US"

While these matters are being decided, Canelo has not let his guard down at any time and has kept concentrating on his camp in San Diego, California; however, an issue around this that has not been monitored throughout the process by your coach, Eddy Reynoso.

The boxer has collaborated with this association on multiple occasions. (Photo: Red Nose Association)

In addition, the boxer has also contributed to social causes. At the beginning of July, the boxer wrote through his Twitter account to the Red Nose Civil Association, an organization based in Jalisco that supports children with cancer. In the publication, the athlete asked directly about how I could help.

"How can I help you? Please speak to my office. With pleasure I help"Wrote the Mexican in response to a tweet that the charity published, which was a complaint about the lack of resources in the country for children with cancer.

"Put on your mask and say it loud: #Nohaymedicina, people are going to die if we don't solve this", wrote Red Nose with the images of numerous people wearing face masks with the caption "there is no medicine."

After Álvarez's response, the association thanked him for his kind gesture, as well as many other of his followers. "Thank you, Canelo, for your invincible heart!”, Expressed the organization.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC

Canelo Álvarez offered his help to children with cancer

Canelo Álvarez is asked for a lot of money to face him

Without an audience and in September, this would be the return of Canelo Álvarez to boxing