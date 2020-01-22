TV Shows

Canelo Álvarez responds to Julio César Chávez Jr. with a strong message

January 22, 2020
Edie Perez
After the boxer Julio César Chávez Jr. challenged through a Twitter video to Conor McGregor and the Mexican Saúl El Canelo Álvarez, the latter did not remain silent and responded with a strong message.

The son of the legend Julio César Chávez, challenged last Monday to the Irish boxer and this afternoon he decided to do the same, but with the Mexican Álvarez. Although the first surely did not pay attention, Canelo did respond.

Saul through his official Twitter account told Julio César to better seek help from his father, because he needs it.

"Instead of challenging people, ask your dad for help, you need it," Canelo Álvarez wrote.

Minutes later, Álvarez added another tweet to the post in which he used a Gif of Julio César Chávez lamenting when in December 2019, his son withdrew from the fight with Daniel Jacobs, arguing a nose break.

Subsequently, sports commentator David Faitelson responded to the publication of El Canelo and asked him to have class and education when referring to the boxer's father, as he is a legend.

And again he did not remain silent, and assured that at no time he disrespected him.

Ah cabr # n … the case came out check well what he says, Mr. Chavez never disrespects him, "he wrote.

.

