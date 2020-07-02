Canelo Álvarez offered his help to children with cancer

Share it:

The boxer decided to help children with cancer (Photo: Instagram / canelo)

Throughout these difficult months that the world has lived, more and more celebrities have tried to help different organizations. Such was the case of the Mexican boxer Saúl Canelo Álvarez.

Wednesday afternoon the boxer wrote to the Red Nose Civil Association, a Jalisco-based organization that supports children with cancer. In a tweet, the athlete asked them directly about how he could help.

"How can I help you? Please speak to my office with pleasure I help"Wrote the Mexican in response to a tweet that the charity published.

The tweet to which the Guadalajara responded, was a complaint about the lack of resources in the country for children with cancer.

The boxer made the problem more visible (Photo: Screenshot)

"Put on your mask and say it loud: #Nohaymedicina, people are going to die if we don't solve this"Wrote Red Nose with the images of numerous people wearing masks with the caption" there is no medicine. "

After Álvarez's response, the association thanked him for his kind gesture, as well as many other of his followers. "Thank you @Canelo for your invincible heart!”, Expressed the organization.

For now, Red Nose also published a collection that they are preparing to help buy the necessary medicines for children's cancer treatments.

"We continue with the collection to buy cancer medicine for children with cancer. Donate: BBVA Bancomer Deposit (image). Virtual Campaign: TDC, debit, paypal, oxxo. Thank you for being the light of children with cancer, "he wrote.

Saúl Álvarez also donated personal protective equipment for doctors from Jalisco (Photo: Twitter @ Canelo)

This is not the first time that the Mexican has shown his altruistic side during the pandemic, since in mid-May he also made an important donation to Jalisco doctors. Álvarez donated 950 medical kits for resident physicians who care for patients with Covid-19, at the Hospital Civil de Guadalajara.

Each kit contains a protective mask, five N95 masks, protective glasses, two protective suits.

One of the doctors mentioned for TV Azteca Sports that the N95 mask has "very specific specifications that can protect us against the Covid-19 and these are the masks that we need to be able to be protected".

The television station shared in a video where the arrival of a truck that transported the equipment to be distributed among the hospital workers is observed, a fact that occurred on the morning of Monday, May 11.

It is not the first time that the boxer has helped (Photo: Mario Jasso / Cuartoscuro)

Kids with cancer

Although the authorities of the Ministry of Health promised to regularize the supply of medicines to care for children with cancer throughout the country but according to the parents, this has not happened.

Last week the parents addressed a message addressed to the whole society, and to the different levels of government, so that they immediately take the necessary actions so that the children can continue with their treatments to face cancer.

"We hereby make a strong call to the different levels of the government, in charge of health, so that they promptly and timely supply the different oncological medications to hospitals and our children can continue their cancer treatments. Otherwise, the lives of our minors will continue to be put at risk, ”the document reads.

The parents of family pointed out that even though the federal government authorities have not complied with themThey will continue to dialogue until the supply of the drugs is permanent so that no treatment is interrupted.

