Saúl Álvarez would return to the ring in September and the fights would be without an audience (Photo: Instagram / canelo)

The company Golden Boy Promotions disclosed that the Mexican boxer Saúl Canelo Álvarez is ready to fight without an audience, in September. It should be noted that there is still no opponent for the possible combat.

In the face of the coronavirus pandemic, crowding of people indoors is prohibited or limited in different regions of the world, in order to prevent further outbreaks of coronavirus.

Eric Gomez, President of Golden Boy Promotions, confirmed for the podcast The 3 Knockdown Rule that the boxer is open "to fight in September without fans. Actually, we are discussing all the details now. But he is open to it"

It will be necessary to remember that the athlete from Guadalajara has a contract with DAZN, by 11 fights and USD 365 million in 2018. The deal was placed among the most lucrative in the sports industry.

Saúl Álvarez had three fights planned for this year (Photo: Instagram @canelo)

Saúl was scheduled to go into the ring last May 2 and would face Billy Joe Saunders, champion of the Super Medium Scepter of the World Boxing Organization (WBO), fight that canceled consequence of the health emergency.

Now, some sports have gradually resumed their activities, but without an audience, which has a negative impact in relation to profits. In the case of the box it will generate a income reduction, so it will no longer be generated with the sale of tickets, since it is an item that would have to be renegotiate in the contracts of some boxers.

Accepting matches behind closed doors will be a situation that not all boxers will be able to accept. Eric Gómez considered that it is a complex situation, “other boxers will not accept it" The company Golden Boy Promotions hopes to resume its activities on July 4.

Possible rivals

In relation to the possible adversary of Saúl Álvarez, the portal The Athletic published that it would be Sergei Derevyanchenko and the headquarters would be to be defined in the United States.

Saúl's last fight was against Sergey Kovaleven at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas (Photo: Steve Marcus / Getty Images / AFP)

The 34-year-old Ukrainian boxer has a record of 13 wins and two losses and his last fight was in October 2019 against Gennady Golovkin, in Madison Square Garden, which meant a defeat by unanimous decision.

Canelo Álvarez has a record of 53 wins, 36 by knockout, one loss and two draws. His last fight was before Sergei Kovalev, on November 2, in the Grand Garden Arena, In Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, the Japanese champion Ryota Murata He offered Saúl to fight in Japan, it is a nation where the Mexican has expressed that he would like to host one of his fights.

Murata belongs to him middle title of the World Boxing Association And he has a record of 16 fights won, 13 by knockout, and two losses.

Saúl Álvarez is interested in fighting in the Asian and European continent (Photo: Mario Jasso / Cuartoscuro)

The president of Golden Boy Promotions expressed for Sky Sports that Canelo is interested in fighting in Japan, England and Mexico. "We have considered all those options. He wants to take his brand on a more international scale, not just fighting in the United States, wants to be a bigger star than it already is"

For the moment, the pugilista from Guadalajara continues to train and has shared images of his routines during confinement on social networks. We assimilate, has expressed that he looks forward to being back in the ring.

