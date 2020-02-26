Canelo Álvarez demonstrates the great love for his daughter with a tattoo

Share it:

Saúl "El Canelo" Álvarez surprised to share with his followers a great test of the love he has for his daughter María Fernanda and tattooed an image of her on his arm, because for several years he began to mark his body with phrases or symbolisms that No doubt they have marked his life a lot and his daughter could not be missing among these.

Like a loving father, El Canelo now carries his little tattooed on the arm, specifically on the biceps of the left arm and who was chosen to make the mark was Dr. Woo, a well-known star tattoo artist like Justin Bieber.

The tattoo artist also made use of his official Instagram account, where he has 1.6 million followers, to share the work he did in his studio located in Los Angeles, California.

Together with the black and white artistic image, the artist of Asian descent shared a phrase that translates to: "Family is everything", to which El Canelo responded with some simple, but important words that read: "You are the best".

The photograph that Woo used to be inspired was one where little Maria Fernanda appears in a very Mexican dress, apparently hand embroidered, with typical Mexican sandals and a flower-shaped headdress.