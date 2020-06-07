Canelo Álvarez bought a luxury yacht for USD 60 million and personalized it with his name

Share it:

Despite the inactivity in the world of sports due to the health crisis of COVID-19, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez continues to stay as the highest-paid Mexican athlete in the world and as one of the 100 highest-paid athletes in the world, according to the magazine Forbes.

Among his extravagant acquisitions is an impressive black yacht valued at USD 60 million, according Boxing News, and It has its own jet skis, a pier and has its name.

On his Instagram account, the Mexican boxer posted a video in which he “presumes” the boat while on vacation in Bahamas.

Álvarez already has four consecutive years as the highest paid Mexican athlete in the world.

The Mexican boxer earns USD 94 million a year (Photo: Instagram / @canelo)

It is worth mentioning that Saúl Álvarez signed a contract in late 2018 for USD 365 million and 11 fights with the DAZN platform, representing more than 30 million for each fight.

However, even with these gigantic amounts, the "Canelo" is very far from the top 3 of the best paid.

The Swiss tennis player Roger Federer topped the list with USD 106.3 million of income, ahead of footballers Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, with 105 and 104 million, respectively.

Regarding boxers, Saúl is in fourth position, behind the full weights Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder, who are in the top 20, with earnings between 57 and 46.5 million dollars.

(Photo: Instagram / canelo)

On the other hand, in the face of the successful return of wrestling duties in WWE and the UFC behind closed doors, boxing could follow this trend in the coming months, and with it a function with "Canelo".

The company Golden Boy Promotions disclosed that the Mexican boxer Saúl Canelo Álvarez is ready to fight without an audience, in September. It should be noted that there is still no opponent for the possible combat.

Canelo Álvarez has a record of 53 wins, 36 by knockout, one loss and two draws. His last fight was before Sergei Kovalev, on November 2, in the Grand Garden Arena, In Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, "El Canelo" has not let his guard down at any time, so stays focused on his camp in San Diego, California, although he is not being supervised by his coach Eddy Reynoso, who recently did social work by helping families affected by the pandemic in Guadalajara, Jalisco, their native entity

