'Candyman' already has teaser trailer and first poster of his remake

'Candyman', is one of the movies of the nineties that, at least one server, terrified me as a child. Just thinking of Tony Todd and his epic hook appearing in the mirror caused me to shiver. And it seems that now a new generation will go through it again, because the new remake of the film that Jordan Peele has just released his first teaser trailer and a first (and great) poster.





This new tape has been directed by Nia DaCosta and has been described as a "spiritual sequel" of the original classic. The teaser teaches us little, showing several characters mentioning the name of the mythical murderer and a young woman screaming, but the poster makes it clear that the new version has wanted to respect the original as much as possible, keeping the typography, the aseptic white and the bee , with a small variation in the slogan.

It has not yet been confirmed if Tony Todd (the actor who gave life to Candyman in the nineties) will reprise his role in the film, but the cast is made up of Cassie Kramer as Helen Teyonah Parris Y Yahya Abdul-Mateen II ('We', 'Aquaman') actor who leads the cast of the film, which has been co-written by Jordan Peele.

For now it will be time to wait for the next June 12, 2020 to see this new installment of the saga.