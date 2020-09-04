Candice Patton expresses her support for John Boyega

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Despite the Coronavirus pandemic, the production of the unreleased episodes of The CW series continues: while the showrunner has anticipated a surprise for a protagonist of The Flash, actress Candice Patton has written a short message dedicated to John Boyega.

In fact, in recent days the interpreter of Finn in Star Wars has answered the numerous questions of the GQ journalists, recounting his experience in being part of the cast of Disney movies and revealing that he had received death threats and criticism simply for his skin color. With a tweet that you can find at the bottom of the news, too Candice Patton he wanted to comment on the news, stating: “I had the same experiences and felt the same sensations. I am grateful for this interview“.

The actress refers to the criticisms received for being cast as Iris West, a white character in the comics produced by DC, so much so that Candice Patton wanted to remember the words of the executive producer of the series, who advised her not to surf the internet in the days following the announcement of his addition to the cast of The Flash.

Finally, we remind you that the DCFandome, a new trailer dedicated to the seventh season of The Flash was also broadcast during the virtual event, which will be broadcast in the course of 2021.