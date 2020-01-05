CanceloNetflix: Homophobic Catholics are launched against the platform by "gay Jesus"

Share it:

This Thursday, there was a trend on Twitter on hashtag #CanceloNetflix, through which Catholics call to end the subscription with Netflix after the platform of streaming I would share a Christmas special where they represent Jesus how gay.

After that, in the middle of Christmas Eve, the Brazilian comedy group behind the parody called The first temptation of Christ underwent an attack with Molotov bombs, this December 26 users took out their internal homophobic and claimed that Netflix got into their freedom of worship.

This is inconceivable, horrible, blasphemous, and out of all business ethics too. NETFLIX puts series on Jesus as gay and Mary as a prostitute. We have to express our outrage and cancel and campaign against NETFLIX, ”preached Fernando Casanova. And many echoed it.

This is inconceivable, horrible, blasphemous, and out of all business ethics too. NETFLIX puts series on Jesus as gay and Mary as a prostitute. We must express our outrage and cancel and campaign against NETFLIX. Publish and do RT: #CanceloNetflix pic.twitter.com/kb1ipsz5Bp – Fernando Casanova (@fernandoEWTN) December 26, 2019

A pity that they continue with this disrespect for me, my family and my beloved God, and worse on the dates of his birth! I join the campaign to cancel Netflix and I hope a lot of people join to retract and not offend us!

#canceloNetflix pic.twitter.com/PGnOMIxSrX – Juan De la torre (@juanpadelatorre) December 26, 2019

Since last week, many users hit the cry in the sky when the platform added to their catalog the Christmas special of Porta two Fundos. And then came the attack. On December 24, three individuals hooded with the flag of a Brazilian ultraconservative group threw the Molotov bomb at the headquarters of the comedy team. There were no injuries and the fire did not spread thanks to a security guard. But, in a video broadcast on social networks, the National Popular Insurgency Command of the Great Brazilian Integralist Family claimed the attack.

However, along with the hashtag #CanceloNetflixOther people pointed out the double standards of extremist Catholics who remain silent before the pedophilia of the church and are offended by a representation of Jesus Christ as homosexual.

Catholics outraged by a movie where Jesus is gay // Catholics a week ago when the numbers of sexual abuse by the Legionaries of Christ were revealed. AND THAT UNTIL SAN JUAN PABLO SECOND I KNEW OF IT#cancelonetflix pic.twitter.com/ZA2IoICx2R – NoAguacaHoeHoeHoe (@NoAguacatito) December 26, 2019

