Canceled the last part of the tenth stage won by Barreda and Sainz

The strong gusts of wind forced this Wednesday to cancel the last part of the tenth stage of the Dakar won by the Spaniards Joan Barreda (Honda) in motorcycles and Carlos Sainz (Mini) in cars.

The bad weather conditions on the desert of Saudi Arabia did not allow the safe conditions for the flight of the helicopters that supervise the route of the stage and also made it difficult to see the vehicles on the ground.

The stage was canceled at kilometer 345 and no pilot will make the remaining 175 kilometers between the enclaves of Haradh and Shubaytah, within the "Empty Room" of Arabia, a large desert of 650,000 square kilometers practically uninhabited.