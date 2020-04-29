Canceled departure from La Vuelta from Netherlands

The official start of Vuelta 2020 will not take place in the Netherlands having been canceledfor the pandemic of COVID-19, as reported by the organization of the test.

The worldwide exceptional situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the organizing committee of La Vuelta Holanda and Unipublic to cancel the official departure in Holland and both parties are already working to resume the project for the exit of 2022.

This decision was made following the reorganization of the 2020 cycling calendar announced by the UCI (International Cycling Union) on April 15 and the measures recently implemented by the Dutch government prohibiting the holding of sporting events until September 1.

With all this, La Vuelta has been postponed to be held after the Cycling World Cup and not on the scheduled dates (August 14 – September 6)

