cancel two popular series!

Unfortunately, it’s not the first time that Netflix cancels hit series surprises, or in any case much loved by fans and, once again, its users are left speechless in front of the umpteenth suppression: here are the two series that will not return for a second season.

The productions in question are The Society e I Am Not Okay With This, which could prophetically also become the next viral hashtag with which to ask for the renewal of the series: after all, it would not be the first time.

The portal confirms the cancellation Variety, which underlines how, even if not officially, there had been some talk of the renewal for a second season, so much so that the writing team was already working on new episodes, but it is evident that the producers and the leaders of the platform have quickly changed their minds about it. According to an inside source, the decision was forced by the climate of uncertainty caused by the pandemic, which would have greatly slowed the production and shooting of the two TV series.

“We made the difficult decision not to move forward with the second season of The Society and I Am Not Okay With This,” a spokesperson for Netflix said in a statement. “We are saddened to have to make these decisions due to the circumstances surrounding COVID and we’re grateful to the creators who worked with us: Jonathan Entwistle, Christy Hall, Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, Dan Cohen and Josh Barry of 21 Laps Entertainment for I Am Not Okay With This; Chris Keyser, Marc Webb and Pavlina Hatoupis for The Society. Our thanks also go out to all the writers, cast and crew who worked tirelessly to make these shows for our users. “