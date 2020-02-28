Can you imagine that your ex starts dating Lady Gaga? This girl has happened and told how she found out

Share it:

The New York Times journalist, Lindsay Crouse, learned on Facebook that her ex-boyfriend, Michael Polansky, I was dating Lady Gaga .

I was dating . When the singer made her relationship public, Lindsay's phone kept ringing.

Lindsay dated Michael Polansky (current executive director of The Parker Foundation) for seven years. When they left him, she proposed not to 'google him', but this month he has not stopped having 'inputs' of his new relationship: Michael is dating Lady Gaga.

Lindsay is a journalist and works in the New York Times writing opinion columns, so after giving it a few turns, he has reflected in one of his articles how he learned about the news and how it made him feel.

The article in question has gone viral and we have extracted some of the lines that have made us laugh because, the truth, we feel more than identified if (hypothetically) our ex suddenly came out with an international singer and 'records' of successes across the globe, of course.

"Suddenly, I scrolled in Instagram and I saw a post by Lady Gaga: she was sitting on her new boyfriend's lap. Friends of mine from the university had given 'like', along with almost three million others.

At first I was confused. (…) Lady Gaga it's marvelous. Comparing yourself to her is very motivating and I recommend it, regardless of whether you had a relationship with who is dating her now. At least, that's what I did (when I found out). For example: that weekend I was going to wear a dress (for the 27th time) that I bought years ago on sale. But Lady Gaga I wouldn't do something like that. I have never had clothes that cost more than a weekly purchase of the super, while she has brought raw meat as a dress on the red carpet. Then I went to a store where I had never been and tried on something cool. The employee asked me what the occasion was, and I replied that I had learned that My ex-boyfriend was dating Lady Gaga. The dress was very expensive, but I bought it. "

The journalist continues with a message that we love, and that we would surely adopt if we were in her place, because life continues after a break and look, Lady Gaga is … Lady Gaga. "I went to a cafeteria, did I ask for the biggest coffee? Yes. For my event, did I want a professional to do my makeup? Yes. And yes, I did my eyelashes too. That week, I received an email in which I I praised and sent it back to my boss. Did I agree to make a presentation at work that made me anxious? Yes. Yes, yes, yes. The thing is that Lady Gaga lives life the way we defend that women should live it . (…) If she can do what she wants, why can't I? "

Read the full article here, because it is the most.