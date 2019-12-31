Can you hear this noise? It's the money worth Kim Kardashian's wardrobe (only accessories!)

Share it:

Kim Kardashian did an IG story. And so far nothing strange since between selfies and stories he will probably make a hundred a day. What struck us about this, however, is the place where he made it. Her room wardrobe. Or rather, his wardrobe room accessories. If you are looking at your poor two-door wardrobe that not only contains your clothes, but also yours bags and yours shoes, know that probably at the end of this article you will need a jar of Nutella to recover from despair (we have already opened it!). The reason? From that shot, we took a look at what was behind her and made a quick calculation of the value of Kim Kardashian's wardrobeor at least the part you see. The figure is nothing short of stratospheric: over € 600,000! Yes, you read that right and we repeat it to you: the wardrobe accessories by Kim Kardashian is worth over € 600,000. Take two good breaths and let's understand what its tesssoro is made of.

Kim Kardashian's wardrobe is the dream of every fashion addicted

Kim Kardashian is certainly not new to show her collectible fashion pieces in post on IG. An example? The mosaic clutch by Dolce & Gabbana with which she presented herself at the wedding of Chance The rapper or the Le Chiquito mini bag in which there would be only a paper handkerchief or the very pitted Dior bag from the A-I 2020 collection, which she obviously already has. But fans and fashion addicts did not miss the precious collection that can be glimpsed in one of his IG stories. The occasion of the selfie is the promotion of his new line skims Loungewear. The photo shows 37-year-old Kim Kardashian wearing a total black robe and bathrobe from the new collection, but everyone's eyes have been catalyzed by the amount of bags and shoes she is surrounded by.

Over 30 Hermès Birkin models to begin with. For your information, the prices of these bags start from around € 7,000 to reach over € 100,000 for limited editions. To these are added other Gucci and Fendi models that carry the estimated figure of wardrobe of Kim Kardashian already over € 600,000. We finished? Of course not. There are 6 levels of high-end shoes, including 40 (!) Pairs of black boots and all those in a limited edition Yeezy. In short, one closet room to make your head spin and in which we would probably move to live. But dear (in every sense!) Kim Kardashian is not the only Kardashian with mania, or rather obsession, for bags.

The little sister Kylie Jenner she too had published a post on IG with her autumn bags favorite. Endless Birkin, old school Louis Vuitton and Chanel. In short, Kim Kardashian has been a teacher and Kylie Jenner seems to have learned great. The wardrobe of Kim Kardashian worth over € 600,000, ours will be worth about a thousandth but do you want to put how long we would need to decide which bags and shoes to pack when you leave? It's about your two-door wardrobe and think that in the end it's not as bad as you thought.