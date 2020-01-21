Can Yaman, who is the actor of Bitter Sweet who is depopulating on TV and on Ig

Share it:

The news of the presence of Can Yaman such as guest to You've Got Mail Saturday 18 January 2020 sent fans of the Turkish TV series into raptures Bitter Sweet – Love ingredients, where the actor covered the role of the protagonist playing Ferit Aslan. Thanks to this character, Can Yaman's career took flight making him land in Mediaset's guest studios Maria De Filippi, after Johnny Depp (special guest of the first episode).

Can Yaman guest at C'e Posta per Te

L'guest actor of the program of the De Filippi (protagonist of a surprise from a daughter to her mother and sister) was welcomed by the public in the studio on the notes of You're beautiful by Loredana Bertè. Maria immediately teases him to find out if the actor is engaged by showing him a faith, Can Yaman does not answer the question directly: "I did five series and in all I got married, mom and grandmother always cry. They really like that I get married every time. I believe in marriage, I accept everything that life brings me, I am not a closed person"Explained the actor in the series Erkenci Kuş. Can Yaman then revealed that he is not afraid of the passage of time: "My father has aged well, so I'm not afraid of getting old. I am afraid of losing my mother or father, I am not afraid of me". And with this simple answer, Can conquered the public in less than 5 minutes, chapeau!

Can Yaman changed his look after Bitter Sweet

If after admiring it in people show of Canale 5 You've Got Mail you are wondering how it is possible that before now you had not yet understood how cool Yaman was. know that the actor has not always been so sexy and charming; in the soap Bitter Sweet in fact, his appearance was much cleaner and the character he played, namely Ferit Aslan, had the classic air of a good boy, of those with always composed hair and a well-ironed shirt. A decidedly different aspect compared to that shown by Can Yaman during his hosted in the Canale 5 program, where he showed a more wild look: practically somewhere between a hipster and Tarzan, but with that little Lord glamor touch that it never hurts.

Who is Can Yaman?

183 cm tall, Can Yaman is not only a rising star in the world of television, but also a beloved one influencer by almost 6 million followers on Instagram. Born in Istanbul theNovember 8, 1989 as a lawyer dad and mother teacher of letters, Yaman after attending the Italian high school in Istanbul with excellent results he graduated from the Law Department of Yeditepe University, thus starting his career as a lawyer. His presence in this world, however, is short-lived and after only 6 months Can decides to give up everything to devote himself to his great passion, or acting, starting to support his first auditions.

Can Yaman speaks fluent German, English and Italian, determined and gifted with great talent: these are the cards that led the Turkish actor to success within the soap Bitter Sweet thanks to the character of Ferit Aslan, a wealthy businessman who falls in love with his cook. From this moment onwards, numerous awards and the much desired popularity that led him to join the cast begin to arrive for Yaman Erkenci Kuş, where he plays Can Divit. The thousand talents of the 30 year old, however, do not end here making him land in the world of fashion, where in 2018 he signed his first collection of clothes made in collaboration with the Turkish company Desa.

Can Yaman and love born (perhaps) on the set of Erkenci Kuş

According to the well informed, the actor is attending the colleague Demet Özdemir, his partner in Erkenci Kuş, although the news of a possible flirt between the two it has never been confirmed by those directly concerned, always very careful to preserve their privacy especially as regards their private life.

Well what to say, it was obvious that a guy like Can Yaman could not be single, it would have been a waste. Then of course if things between him and Demet do not go well you could also seriously think about a meeting with Yaman, who has always been in love with theItaly to the point from having spent last summer in our country, bringing not a little mess in that of Naples. Ah, to have known before!

