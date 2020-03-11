Can the RFEF suspend or postpone First and Second Division games?

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and the AFE have already made the decision to suspend First and Second Division matches for the next two weeks. This has been advanced by Manu Carreño in SER.

The two days that would be postponed would have a place in the calendar, as Carreño has said. The Copa del Rey weekend (which has been postponed) and the days between the penultimate and last day of the League would be played.

This Tuesday, LaLiga and RFEEF will meet to decide if the next days will be played behind closed doors or finally suspended. AFE has already called for the suspension of professional football.

The urgency of the matter forces LaLiga, chaired by Javier Tebas, to make a decision that is getting closer to the suspensionthan to closed-door games. UEFA confirmed this afternoon through a statement that the matches Sevilla-Roma and Inter-Getafe, corresponding to the first leg of the round of 16 of the Europa League, will not be played on Thursday as planned by the spread of the coronavirus.

If in the end Javier Tebas refused as suspension president of LaLiga, the Federation, as Manu Carreño has told, can use the statutes and their article 42.3a thereof to make the decision to suspend the competition without the approval of LaLiga.

Article 42 of the federal statutes

Thus dictates article 42.3a thereof:

The disciplinary regime:

3.- Regardless of the exercise of the disciplinary powers that are

typical of the federal bodies of this nature, correspond to the RFEF, by itself or through the body in which it delegates, the following powers:



Suspend, advance or delay matches and determine the date and, where appropriate, place of those that, due to regulatory reasons, force majeure reasons, or the disposition of the competent authority, cannot be held on the day established in the official calendar or in the own sports facilities.

For the purposes provided in the previous section, a prior report will be requested from

the LNFP, which will not be binding.