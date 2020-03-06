Can 'Onward' with 'The Invisible Man' at the box office?

Share it:

'The invisible man' opened the box office last weekend with an impressive start of 28.2 million dollars, consolidating the horror remake as an instant success. This next weekend, Blumhose Productions' last bet will have an important competition, nothing more and nothing less than the new Pixar, 'Onward', which will compete at the US box office with 'The Way Back', from Ben Affleck and by the hand of Warner Bros. (still has no date in Spain). Focus Features will also present to the American public 'Emma', starring Anya Taylor-Joy.

Disney hopes that 'Onward' will be the winner of the weekend with a collection estimated between 40 and 45 million dollars, more or less at the same level as other Pixar hits like 'Coco' (50 million) and 'The Journey de Arlo '(39 million). The movie, which features the voices in the original version of Chris Pratt Y Tom holland, has been very well received by critics so far, and has 87 percent in Rotten Tomatoes.

For its part, 'The invisible man' is expected to generate between 13 and 17 million in his second weekend. The movie with Elizabeth Moss It has collected 53.8 million, with a budget of 7 million. 'Sonic, the movie' continues to reap success for Paramount Pictures. It is estimated that the hedgehog will raise around 10 million in its fourth week. The adaptation of the video game has already more than 272 million and could exceed the 300 mark these days.

On the other side of Disney is 'The Call of the Wild', which has earned 82 million at the box office of which 48 are in their home country. In addition, the new 'Emma', which already had a premiere in certain cinemas, opens in the United States (in Spain it will arrive in April), and hopes to remain in the range of 3 to 5 million. Meanwhile, Sony Pictures will continue to make money with 'Bad Boys for Life', which already has 406 million collected internationally. On the other hand, 'Birds of prey' carries 189.5 million, a figure that was not what Warner Bros. expected with the new adaptation of DC Comics.

With regard to the Spanish box office, 'Adú' and 'Until the wedding separates us' are within the Top Ten, in addition to 'Parasites' still monopolizing much interest by the public.

We will see how other films already released in the United States work and will be available in Spanish theaters this weekend, such as 'The rhythm of revenge' or 'Harriet: In search of freedom'.