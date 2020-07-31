Can Mick Schumacher jump into Formula 1 in 2021? Ferrari's response to this possibility

Share it:

Mick Schumacher, who is part of the Ferrari driver academy, had a good start in Formula 2

The last performance of Mick Schumacher At the Hungaroring circuit in Hungary, he marked the marked progress he made in the beginning of his second season in a Formula 2 seat. The son of the seven-time Formula 1 champion managed to finish in two third placements and is located in the fourth place from the table of a contest that for now only has seven more scheduled dates ahead.

The statistical leap in these first three races once again put the spotlight on the 21-year-old German rider, who is part of the Ferrari Drivers Academy. The relationship between the entity based in Maranello and the son of the man who raised five crowns with the Rampant Prancing Horse It is closely followed from all over the world, although by 2021 the two Ferrari seats already have an owner with the Monegasque Charles Leclerc and the Spanish Carlos Sainz Jr., who will make his debut in that team.

"I think Mick is certainly fine and much better than last year.. His second year of F2 is important to him and he is showing progress ”, praised Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto in dialogue with the specialized media AutoSport when they asked him about the chance that the young man will make the jump to Formula 1 next year.

"Next year I think it is too early to decide. We are very clear and fair with him: his general performance in the championship will be important ”, Binotto warned him, who knows that he has the two seats covered in Ferrari for 2021 but that the rumors also put on the table the chance that Mick is on board a Haas –Team of close bond with the Italians– or of a Alfa Romeo, who since 2019 has in command of one of his vehicles the Italian Antonio Giovinazzi, trained in the Driver Academy until he decided to make the jump to F1.

"He'll be in an F1 seat by the time we think he's progressed generally enough. You also need to just continue as you are doing now, and we'll decide later in the season”The top Ferrari authority in Formula 1 confessed about Mick, who has been in the news in recent weeks as he is in the eye of the storm due to the current poor performance of the red single-seaters.

These words leave the chance open for the German, who in 2019 finished 12th in the Formula 2 competition and who, after winning a race in Hungary that year, did not return to the podium throughout the other 21 opportunities that He had. This 2020, in six races, he signed a fourth place and two third places. And, to make matters worse, he had to leave in one of the races for an unusual incident with a fire extinguisher when he was fighting to be on the podium.

Mick Schumacher had the fire extinguisher opened at the Steiermark GP

"I think he's been showing progress since the start of the season. He had some bad luck, but if you look at his results in Hungary, he did well. So Mick is making progress, which is important”, Defined Binotto in relation to the returns of the young man of 21 years.

Although there is a situation that threatens the possibility of Schumacher to hit the jump: the phenomenal start to the season that the Russian had Robert Shwartzman, who has been in first place in the tournament and has been a member of the Ferrari Academy since 2017. At the age of 20, and after being the F3 champion in 2019, the one from Saint Petersburg is a threat to both Schumacher and Giovinazzi, who feels the pressure of the two promises when defending his place in Alfa Romeo.

The Silverstone GP that will take place this weekend will be essential to see another step towards Formula 1 for both Schumacher and Shwartzman, both PREMA Racing drivers. "The performance is there. The team is doing a great job with him this year. So surely I see a lot of good Mick racing”Foreshadowed his uncle Ralf Schumacher, who now works as a motoring expert for the chain Sky.

