Can Goku beat Beerus? The answer in Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Big Bang Mission

Super Dragon Ball Heroes was an anime very popular with fans. Based on the game, although it was a product created exclusively for a promotional nature, it managed to get twenty episodes and a renewal for a second season entitled Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Big Bang Mission which made its debut for a few days.

The first episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Big Bang Mission is finally available and has begun to reveal the plot that we will see dissolving in future episodes. One of the points that most impressed the fans was a can clash between Goku and Beerus. This battle between God of Destruction and Saiyan has been faced few times in Dragon Ball Super, the second season of Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Big Bang Mission promises to let you know once and for all who is the strongest.

THE Z warriors must defend Tokitoki from the attack of the gods including Beerus, and the finale of the first episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Big Bang Mission showed a Goku who turns into Super Saiyan Blue and attacks the old companion. What will happen in episode 2 of the promotional anime? Will Beerus use all his powers and destroy Goku or has the Saiyan trained enough to stand up to him?