Can a 1 TB micro SD card melt your Nintendo Switch?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Do you remember the story of the Nintendo Switch dissolved by a radiator? It seems that the gete is taking pleasure in finding ways to destroy her consoles. In reality this time it is not a voluntary gesture or negligence, but it is still an unwise choice, which we advise you to avoid.

Nintendo in fact in the manual it specifies that not all micro SD cards are compatible with Switch, so insert one 1 TB card, it was perhaps too big a gamble. It is about SanDisk Extreme PLUS from 1 TB, a technology that is also quite new and expensive, given that the list price is around $ 400, more than the console itself.

Obviously the hybrid car of Nintendo it is not compatible with this technology, since after a short time of use, the console has been irreparably damaged, fusing the slot to house the micro SD cards that have compromised the integrity of the body.

There is a positive aspect of the story fortunately for the user who told it, this NefariousZehn: "I called Nintendo and although my Switch is out of warranty, they told me that they will take care of it. I asked if it was a known problem and they replied that it should never happen, even if the card was defective, and then the replacement of the console will be charged to them regardless of the warranty. SanDisk has yet to respond ".

In short, if you are going for Christmas to give yourself or give a micro SD card to increase the memory of your console, pay attention to the model.