Camila Sodi shows off with a stunning photo shoot in leotard

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Mexican singer and actress Camila Sodi revived her Instagram profile with everything, shared a couple of photos from a session she had on the roof of a hotel where she posed with a sensational leotard and black slippers, an outfit that fascinated her followers. .

For the photoshoot she decided to let go of her long hair, with which she looked very sensual, and went up to the roof of a hotel, where she was photographed by her great friend Esteban Calderón, to whom she revealed with great affection that she considers him a very talented.

"Roof of hotels and tights", wrote Thalía's niece in the publication, where she looks beautiful and daring, which earned her more than 140 thousand likes and reactions from her followers.

Camila Sodi and her daughter overcome the coronavirus (Covid-19)

Several weeks ago, during the start of the dreaded coronavirus in Mexico, actress Camila Sodi revealed that both she and her daughter had tested positive, a disease that she managed to overcome shortly afterwards thanks to proper care.

COVID-19: Every day is different, some better than others. Symptoms come and go like waves or spikes. And the only thing that has served me daily is having a positive attitude and being grateful. It is a great teaching for everyone. We're going to be fine. ", Shared the star.

Fortunately, some time after making this revelation, he shared with his fans that he had managed to get ahead and had a successful recovery, along with his daughter Fiona Luna, so they are now in isolation to avoid catching the new coronavirus again.