Camila Sodi shows her sensuality in daring images

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Mexican actress Camila Sodi, who is about to reappear in soap operas through the new version of Rubí, a project she stars, publishes on her Instagram account some images in which she shows how sensual she is.

Camila, niece of the famous singer Thalia and ex-wife of the actor Diego Luna and who is 32 years old, lives one of the best moments in her professional life.

After having starred in other soap operas like A that you don't leave me, she will return soon with Rubí, the original story of the late writer Yolanda Vargas Dulché.

While it is time to see her again on the small screen, Camila has already been promoting this soap opera in the United States and will soon do the same in Mexico.

And in the middle of her busy work schedule, the famous artist also has time to rest. He was recently in Beverly Hills, United States and in Hawaii.

Sodi owns a sculptural body and this is demonstrated in some photographs that have been taken and posted on her personal Instagram account.

In Rubí, a television series that is part of Televisa's Dream Factory project, Camila acts alongside other actors such as José Ron and Rodrigo Guirao Díaz.

Rubí will be released in the United States on January 21 and in Mexico it still has no date to start its broadcasts.







