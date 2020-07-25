Camila Mendes, a new flame for the Riverdale star?

Share it:

While fans of Riverdale I'm waiting for news on the fifth season, the various protagonists are always at the center of the gossip. Much has been said in recent weeks about the alleged crisis between Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart, and now Camila Mendes seems to be in the spotlight.

The actress, who in the series plays Veronica Lodge, has just ended his affair with Charles Melton, his colleague on the set of Riverdale. In fact, last December the two communicated that they had jointly agreed on the decision to terminate the relationship, to focus on their respective projects.

Since a few weeks, Camila Mendes seems to have another boy on his mind. Or at least, it has been photographed several times in the company of the same person. It's about Grayson Vaughan, a young model of whom very little is actually known. The two were seen both together with other friends, and walking alone on the streets of Los Angeles.

The actress has so far made no statements about it, nor made any allusions to the alleged story about her social profiles. As for the fifth season of Riverdale, however, the news of the last few days is that concerning a time jump, which will come after the three episodes that should have closed season 4, and which have been postponed due to the lockdown.