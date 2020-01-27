Camila Cabello at the Grammy Awards 2020 moved everyone with First Man and, no, it wasn't for Shawn Mendes

Share it:

During the gods ceremony Grammy Awards on Sunday 26 January 2020 Camila Cabello gave us one of the most moving moments of the entire evening together with the tribute to Kobe Bryant, thanks to his thrilling performance of First Man, a song dedicated to the 'first man' who ever loved her. No, it's not her beautiful boyfriend Shawn Mendes, as you might think, but the father of Camilla Cabello Alejandro, with which the ex Fifth Harmony he walked on the red carpet of the event.

Camila Cabello at the Grammy Awards 2020. Getty Images

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes separated on the Grammy red carpet

The fact that early in the evening Shawn Mendes had appeared on the red carpet of the Grammy Awards 2020 without Camila (with whom he was nominated for the 'best pop duo' and for the 'best group performance' thanks to the song Señorita) had thrown fans of the couple into disarray who, a few minutes later, were able to breathe a sigh of relief when they saw the 22-year-old singer appear in front of the photographers together with his father. Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello then they sat close during the evening even if the cameras lingered a little on them, finally leaving him some privacy and tranquility. Ok between the two so there is no crisis, the Shamila are in excellent health and Cabello simply wanted to give an unforgettable evening to dad Alejandro, to whom he then dedicated his touching performance live.

Camila Cabello sings First Man at the 2020 Grammy Awards

During the performance of First Man on stage, next to Camila (who was also dressed in a wonderful pink mini-dress with a tail), some images began to flow that still immortalized her as a child while playing with her father, telling us a beautiful and decidedly very bond intense that nothing and nobody can ever break. Needless to say, dad Alejandro Cabello was unable to hold back tears given the amount of emotions that overwhelmed him, especially after his daughter joined him by shaking his hand and singing:

"I say I've never seen you cry before saying 'You've never been so beautiful You know you'll always be my baby' You look at me as you walk down the hall With tears in your eyes, maybe it deserves me You don't even know how much it means to me now That you were the first man who really loved me, who really loved me".

The live performance of Camila Cabello at the Grammy Awards ended with a hug between Camila Cabello and dad, and ended up move not only them but also all the audience in the hall. Yes ok we admit it, we too had eyes full of tears but we are not ashamed, after all what is more beautiful than seeing a daughter who loves her dad so deeply?

