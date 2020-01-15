Camila Cabello and Rosalía will bring surprises at the Grammy

Share it:

The Spanish Rosalía and the Cuban-American Camila Cabello will perform at the next Grammy Awards gala, in which both are nominated alongside artists such as Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Jonas Brothers and Lana del Rey.

The Recording Academy announced on Wednesday the artists that will perform the January 26 gala, among which are also Juanes – who will participate in a tribute to Prince -, Demi Lovato, Gwen Stefani, Aerosmith, HER, Lizzo and Tyler The Creator

Rosalia, in addition to acting, will try to get the Grammy for best new artist, a section in which she will face Black Pumas, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Maggie Rogers, Tank And The Bangas and Yola.

The singer, who already won the award for the album of the year in the Latin edition of the Grammy, has a second nomination for best Latin rock album, urban or alternative for his acclaimed "The bad want."

Cabello will be on the same stage, who was responsible for opening the ceremony last year with a performance in which he honored his Latin roots and was accompanied by Ricky Martin.

The Cuban-American is nominated this year along with Shawn Mendes for best pop duet for "Miss."

Just yesterday, Demi Lovato announced that he will also perform at the ceremony, which will be his first major appearance since the overdose he suffered in summer 2018.

The 62nd edition of the Grammy will feature, for the second time in a row, singer Alicia Keys as master of ceremonies.

The list of Grammy nominees is led by Lizzo with eight nominations, followed by Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X, who have six mentions per head.

Billie Eilish ("When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?"), Lana del Rey ("Norman Fucking Rockwell!"), Ariana Grande ("thank u, next"), Bon Iver ("I, I"), HER ("I Used to Know Her"), Lil Nas X ("7"), Lizzo ("Cuz I Love You") and Vampire Weekend ("Father of the Bride") are the nominees in the album category of the year.

Meanwhile, "Hey, Ma" by Bon Iver, "bad guy" by Billie Eilish, "7 rings" by Ariana Grande, "Hard Place" by HER, "Talk" by Khalid, "Old Town Road" by Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Truth Hurts" by Lizzo and "Sunflower" by Post Malone & Swae Lee will play the golden gramophone for the recording of the year.