Camie Utsushimi of My Hero Academia is shown in a sensual cosplay

The arrival of My Hero Academia Season 4 has brought the branded creature back to the mouth of many fans Kohei Horikoshi, with the latest episodes in particular that have been able to make people talk a lot about themselves, in particular thanks to the closure of the narrative arc dedicated to Overhaul.

Obviously, such a massive presence of the fandom on social networks has also led to the creation of fan-art, cosplay and much more on the theme of My Hero Academia in industrial quantities, with the public that he did not miss an opportunity to show his appreciation for the work and, above all, for the various characters that populate it, many of whom have been able to forcefully creep into the hearts of many despite having had a very narrow presence on the screen.

Among these is also Camie Utsushimi, model student of Shiketsu High School who literally came to life thanks to a sensual cosplay made by the capable KirstydopeCosplay, cosplayer who wanted to pay homage to the aspiring superheroine. The girl's work was in fact published on her Twitter profile and the final result – which you can see in depth news – he appears as cured as he is provocative, with many fans who let themselves go to the wildest praise.

