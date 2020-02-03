Camie returns in style in the latest episode of My Hero Academia

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The fourth season of My Hero Academia has undergone a radical change. After the clash with Overhaul, in fact, the Heroes are finally in a moment of apparent tranquility, and while Midoriya and companions relax Bakugo and Shoto must follow extra courses to remedy the failure of the exam to become a Hero.

It is just as we follow the school misadventures related to Katsuki and Todoroki that we see the return of some characters introduced during the third season. In fact, the two Yuei students are part of a special Recovery Course, which is also attended by students who attend Shiketsu school, such as Camie Utsushimi and Inasa Yoarashi.

Many fans have long been waiting for the return of Camie's character, despite the fact that during the exam to get licensed from Hero, behind Camie's appearance was Toga, student and member of the Union of Villains, and able to transform thanks to her Quirk.

But now it seems to be the real Camie, who has been entrusted with the same mission as Shoto and Bakugo, or to try to calm down a group of noisy and rowdy kids. However, a fan wanted to emphasize the difficulty dealing with spiteful children wearing a tight-fitting suit.

In the post that you can find below in fact the user @holakenma highlights four nice images in which one of the girls, jealous of the exchange of jokes between a partner and the older Camie, he decides to prick hersurrounded by a threatening aura. A funny skit that from episode 16, which does nothing but underline the difference between the current narrative arc of My Hero Academy and the previous one.