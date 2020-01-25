Cameron Diaz makes unexpected revelation: she has just become a mother

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

We started the year 2020 with GREAT news … Cameron Diaz has just announced that she became a mother for the first time in her life!

The 47-year-old actress shared the exciting news through her Instagram account. There she said very happy, along with her husband, musician Benji Madden, to welcome a beautiful girl.

The little girl is named after Raddix, and according to Cameron, "She instantly captured our hearts and completed our family".

“¡¡Happy new year from the Madden! We are very happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden".

Of course, first-time parents said they want to keep their daughter's private life, and therefore they will not share any images of the girl:

While we are delighted to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect the privacy of children. So we will not post photos or share more details, apart from the fact that she is really very pretty! ”

The publication concluded with Diaz and Madden wishing their followers a happy new year.

"From our family to all of you, we send you our love and best wishes for a happy new year and a happy new decade".

Diaz and Madden signed the letter, subtitled with three red-hearted emojis. The couple

With information from The Holywood Reporter.

You may also be interested: Ex de Luis Miguel wants Cameron Diaz to play her in the Netflix bioserie