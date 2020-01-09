Cameron Diaz has had a baby in secret and has just announced it

Share it:

It had been a long (long) time since we had news of Cameron Diaz. Since last May, the actress stopped giving signs of life on her Instagram profile, stepping on red carpets and managed to avoid the focus of any 'paparazzi'. Today we have finally discovered the reason for this absolute silence and we have taken true joy. It turns out that Cameron Díaz has welcomed the world, along with her husband Benji Madden, to a beautiful baby.

We still don't know the exact date of the day Cameron Díaz and Benji Madden's baby was born, but the actress has just revealed it on her Instagram profile taking advantage of the excuse of congratulating the new year. In addition, he wanted to share with his fans that She's a girl and her name is Raddix Madden.



"Happy New Year of the Madden! We are very happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden".

In this text, Cameron Diaz He has also wanted to tell us how fortunate they feel to have it and has taken the opportunity to anticipate that They won't share baby photos. Nor any information about the small Raddix Madden: "She instantly captured our hearts and completed our family. While we are delighted to share this news, we also feel a strong inclination to protect our little girl's privacy. Therefore, we will not post photos or share more details than the fact. that she is very, very 'cute' !! Some would even say RAD 🙂 From our family to all of her family, we send them our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and Happy New Decade… ”.