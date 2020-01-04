Cameron Diaz has a daughter, announces her birth on Instagram and is the wish for the new decade

Share it:

Cameron Diaz she became a child's mother. At 47, the actress who seemed allergic to the traditional family surprised everyone with great news for fans. Who follows Cameron Diaz Instagram on January 4 a post was found with the announcement of the arrival of one daughter had by her husband Benji Madden.

"Happy New Year from Maddens!", Reads the post. "We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden". And already here the hola breaks out for Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden. "She immediately captured our hearts," writes Cameron Diaz on Instagram. But then he explains that he has no intention of sharing any photos of the little girl to respect privacy. With this choice Cameron Diaz certainly does not disappoint fans happy for her. And he concludes the post with best wishes not only for a happy new year, but for the decade that has just started with 2020.

A few days ago on social media there was talk of a photo of Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore really nice where the two actresses celebrated the premiere of Charles Angeles in 2003. The photo was shared by Drew Barrymore is Instragram he welcomed her with an avalanche of likes, because Drew told the background of that photo with champagne (they had rented a school bus which then left them on foot).

Cameron Diaz today she is a happy woman and her words prove it, after a career to the fullest, the actress has chosen to devote herself to the family at least for a while. The gossip on Cameron Diaz it's about her age and pregnancy, is it possible to have a child at 47? In reality nothing is known of the period when Cameron Diaz was pregnant, perhaps the girl was adopted or was born to a surrogate mother, but it doesn't matter: to see the actress happy to have realized another dream in her life, that of becoming mother, for fans it is much more important than gossiping about how she became a mother. Cameron Diaz has left the world of Hollywood to devote herself to the family and with the wedding she has chosen to think more about herself. Creating a family with Benji Madden seems to us a beautiful way to start the new decade. Happy birthday Cameron!