Cameron Boyce's parents tell how they lived the death of their son

January 17, 2020
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
"I received a call from his roommate, he told me that Cameron was dead," Victor Boyce said on The Doctors. "It was as if suddenly I was on a cloud, everything turned white, I lost my mind," added the father of the late actor.

Cameron Boyce died at his home in Los Angeles, California at dawn on July 7, 2019 at age 20. Half a year after his unfortunate death caused by a crisis of epilepsy, the parents of the young Disney actor talked about how they lived his death. Vicor Boyce also told about the last moments they had as a family.

"On July 5, Cameron, his sister Maya, Libby and I went out to dinner, we sat outside while we were joking and laughing as we always used to do, it was a really fun night, dinner ended and we said goodbye, you know, 'I love you , son 'and' I love you, dad '".

The early morning of July 7 Cameron Boyce passed away, but it was not until the next morning when his father learned that his beloved son had died. After receiving the call from the roommate, they screamed and cried. "I took the road and I was wrong on the way, I still can't believe it, there's no way it's true."

It was all a complete nightmare, how are you supposed to survive without your son?




Victor Boyce also said about his son: "He loved music, we realized that he could dance when he was four years old and not only could he dance, but he exuded enormous happiness."

