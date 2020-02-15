Cameron Boyce will be seen in his last movie at the end of February

Share it:

The movie Run, in which the late Cameron Boyce acts, will premiere on February 29, according to reports in different news portals.

Cameron Boyce died in June 2019 because of an attack he gave him while he was sleeping, since he was suffering from epilepsy. His death caused a lot of sadness among his fans from all over the world.

It is known that "Rush" will be released during the events of the Mammoth Film Festival held in the state of California, United States.

Victor and Libby Boyce, parents of Cameron Boyce, will surely be present during the premiere of the aforementioned film.

Cameron Boyce was originally from Los Angeles, California, and was a youthful actor who became famous after acting in films such as Mirrors, Eagle Eye, the series Jessie and Gamer's Guide to Pretty Much Everything.

Cameron was 20 years old at death and a great future ahead; Unfortunately, his destiny was different and his death caused much consternation in the world of international entertainment.