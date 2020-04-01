Camera Café, Online Cast Meeting

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The entire cast of the magnificent ‘Camera Café’Also stays at home. And it is that, as much as I insist Quesada, brother-in-law of Spain, the peer pressure has had its effect and the "kolo-kolos”It is better to prepare them in the classroom.

Arturo Valls (Jesus Quesada), Carlos Chamarro (Julián Palacios), Esperanza Pedreño (Maricarmen Cañizares), Cesar Sarachu (Bernardo Martín), Esperanza Elipe (Marimar Montes), Juana Cordero (Choches), Daniel Albaladejo (Benito Avendaño), Alex O'Dogherty (Arturo Cañas), Silvia Wheeler (Frida Lüdendorff), Carolina Cerezuela (Monica Salazar), Ana Milan (Victoria de la Vega), Marta Belenguer (Nacha Ruiz), Mercedes López de Luzuriaga (Asun Sempere), Joaquin Reyes (Ricardo ‘Richard’ Mesa), Ana Ruiz (Sofia Guillén), Nacho Rubio (Juan Luis Lazcano) Y Luis Varela (Gregorio Antúnez) have signed up for this wonderful revival of a series that made the nights on Telecinco something brilliant during five seasons broadcast from 2005 to 2009.

Created in 2001 by Yvan Le Bolloc'h, Bruno Solo Y Alain Kappauf for French television, the first remake homeland of the format, ‘Espresso’Was produced by Tiburón TV and could be seen on Telemadrid in 2003 and 2004 and had in its cast with Oscar Ladoire, Antonio de la Torre, Jorge Roelas, Moi Camacho Y Noelia Castaño.

In 2005, Magnolia TV took up the idea and, thanks to scripts formed by Pepon Montero, Juan Maidagan, Luis Guridi, Barbara Alpuente Y Alex Beggar Among many others, we were able to enjoy one of the most daring, fun and successful Spanish comedies on television.

Now we can only hope that that promise of Arturo Valls coming back in long form will come true. As we have seen with this video, chemistry and talent continue to function in that office.