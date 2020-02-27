Calleri's hat trick is not enough and the Wolves prevents the comeback of Espanyol

The Espanyol tried but died even before dreaming. That epic had a small gap in the 15th minute when Calleri was able to score the first goal of the game by plugging in the little hobby that was cited in the RCDE Stadium. Nevertheless, soon said dream would end at the moment that those of Nuno Espírito Santo, because of Adama Traoré's goal, who was returning to Barcelona in a memorable season for the Spaniard.
In the second part the Catalans were able to get back in front but again the English would put the tie in the electronic. Calleri was ahead of the parrots but Doherty was 2-2before Calleri completes his hat trick to leave with victory of the Europa League.
-
End of the match, Espanyol 3, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2.
- 93 '
Second Half ends, Espanyol 3, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2.
- 91 '
Corner, Espanyol. Corner committed by Willy Boly.
- 90 '
Gooooool! Espanyol 3, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2. Jonathan Calleri (Espanyol) header from the center of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Pipa assisted with a cross.
- 89 '
Víctor Gómez (Espanyol) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 89 '
Foul by Maximilian Kilman (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
- 88 '
Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Rui Patrício tries a through ball, but Pedro Neto is caught offside.
- 87 '
Offside, Espanyol. Pol Lozano tries a through ball, but Pipa is caught offside.
- 86 '
Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
- 85 '
Corner, Espanyol. Corner committed by Maximilian Kilman.
- 84 '
Foul by Jonathan Calleri (Espanyol).
- 84 '
Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 83 '
Corner, Espanyol. Corner committed by Maximilian Kilman.
- 81 '
Attempt saved. Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Matt Doherty.
- 81 '
Lack of Matías Vargas (Espanyol).
- 81 '
Bruno Jordão (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 78 '
Gooooool! Espanyol 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2. Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from very close range to the right. Assisted by Daniel Podence.
- 77 '
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Bruno Jordão replaces Adama Traoré.
- 77 '
Adama Traoré's hand (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
- 75 '
Matías Vargas (Espanyol) header from the center of the box misses to the right. David López assisted with a center to the area.
- 75 '
- 74 '
Substitution, Espanyol. Pipa replaces Óscar Melendo because of an injury.
- 73 '
Adrià Pedrosa (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 73 '
Foul by Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
- 72 '
Foul by Jonathan Calleri (Espanyol).
- 72 '
Willy Boly (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 70 '
Auction stopped high and through the center of the goal. David López (Espanyol) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Pol Lozano.
- 68 '
Óscar Melendo (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 68 '
Foul by Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
- 67 '
Offside, Espanyol. Víctor Gómez tries a through ball, but Wu Lei is caught offside.
- 66 '
Substitution, Espanyol. Wu Lei replaces Sergi Darder.
- 65 '
Jonathan Calleri (Espanyol) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 65 '
Matías Vargas (Espanyol) is shown the yellow card.
- 65 '
Foul by Jonathan Calleri (Espanyol).
- 65 '
Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 64 '
Attempt missed. David López (Espanyol) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Sergi Darder with a cross.
- 64 '
Corner, Espanyol. Corner committed by Matt Doherty.
- 63 '
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Pedro Neto replaces Morgan Gibbs-White.
- 62 '
Morgan Gibbs-White (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 62 '
Óscar Melendo (Espanyol) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 62 '
Foul by Morgan Gibbs-White (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
- 61 '
Morgan Gibbs-White (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Matt Doherty after a deep pass.
- 60 '
Substitution, Espanyol. Pol Lozano replaces Víctor Sánchez.
- 60 '
Foul by Fernando Calero (Espanyol).
- 60 '
Morgan Gibbs-White (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 57 '
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Romain Saïss replaces Rúben Vinagre.
- 56 '
Gooooool! Espanyol 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1. Jonathan Calleri (Espanyol) converted the penalty with a right footed shot from the right side of the goal.
- 55 '
Maximilian Kilman (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 55 '
Penalty in favor of Espanyol. David López suffered a foul in the area.
- 55 '
Penalty conceded by Maximilian Kilman (Wolverhampton Wanderers) after a foul in the penalty area.
- 53 '
Corner, Espanyol. Corner committed by Rúben Vinagre.
- 51 '
Daniel Podence (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from more than 30 meters is high and wide to the right.
- fifty'
Auction stopped high and through the center of the goal. Jonathan Calleri (Espanyol) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sergi Darder with a head pass.
- 48 '
Daniel Podence (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by João Moutinho after a counterattack.
- 46 '
Víctor Gómez (Espanyol) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Oscar Melendo.
- Four. Five'
Second Half begins Espanyol 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1.
- Four. Five'
First Half Final, Espanyol 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1.
- 44 '
Adrià Pedrosa (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 44 '
Foul by Daniel Podence (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
- 43 '
Attempt missed. Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left.
- 42 '
Hand of João Moutinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
- 39 '
Víctor Sánchez (Espanyol) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 39 '
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Corner committed by Naldo.
- 35 '
Offside, Espanyol. Matías Vargas tries a through ball, but Jonathan Calleri is caught offside.
- 32 '
Attempt missed. David López (Espanyol) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
- 32 '
Attempt blocked. Víctor Gómez (Espanyol) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 32 '
Corner, Espanyol. Corner committed by Conor Coady.
- 25 '
Foul by Oscar Melendo (Espanyol).
- 25 '
Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- twenty-one'
Gooooool! Espanyol 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1. Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom left corner.
- twenty-one'
Attempt blocked. Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Podence.
- 19 '
Corner, Espanyol. Corner committed by Conor Coady.
- 16 '
Foul by Víctor Gómez (Espanyol).
- 16 '
Maximilian Kilman (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 16 '
Víctor Sánchez (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 16 '
Foul by Morgan Gibbs-White (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
- fifteen'
Gooooool! Espanyol 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0. Jonathan Calleri (Espanyol) right footed shot from very close range to the left. Assisted by Adrià Pedrosa with a center to the area.
- 14 '
Attempt blocked. Rúben Vinagre (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Leander Dendoncker.
- 13 '
Offside, Espanyol. Víctor Gómez tries a through ball, but Jonathan Calleri is caught offside.
- 10 '
Foul by Rúben Vinagre (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
- 10 '
Víctor Gómez (Espanyol) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 9 '
Auction standing under sticks at ground level. Matías Vargas (Espanyol) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jonathan Calleri.
- 7 '
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Corner committed by Adrià Pedrosa.
- 5'
Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 5'
Foul by Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
- 5'
Óscar Melendo (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 3'
Corner, Espanyol. Corner committed by Leander Dendoncker.
-
Foul by Willy Boly (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
-
Jonathan Calleri (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
First part begins.
-
Confirmed line ups on both teams. The protagonists jump to the field to start the warm-up exercises
