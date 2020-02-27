Calleri's hat trick is not enough and the Wolves prevents the comeback of Espanyol

The Espanyol tried but died even before dreaming. That epic had a small gap in the 15th minute when Calleri was able to score the first goal of the game by plugging in the little hobby that was cited in the RCDE Stadium. Nevertheless, soon said dream would end at the moment that those of Nuno Espírito Santo, because of Adama Traoré's goal, who was returning to Barcelona in a memorable season for the Spaniard.

In the second part the Catalans were able to get back in front but again the English would put the tie in the electronic. Calleri was ahead of the parrots but Doherty was 2-2before Calleri completes his hat trick to leave with victory of the Europa League.

That's how we told you