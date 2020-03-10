Call of Duty: Warzone won't need PS Plus on PS4, but Gold does on Xbox One

Share it:

PS4 players will be accustomed to free platform games being enjoyed without paying a PlayStation Plus subscription, but in case there is any doubt in this regard with Call of Duty: Warzone Activision has clarified that it will not be necessary to pay to play on the Sony console.

Yes you will have to have an active subscription to Xbox Live Gold on Xbox One, while on PC there is no need to pay anything, as happens in 99% of games on the platform, free or not.

Despite this, there is an advantage that PS4 users should take into account if they are subscribed to PlayStation Plus, as that will offer them exclusive access to the Warzone Combat Pack, a cosmetic package whose content will not be detailed until the game is released. The movement is very similar to what was seen with Fortnite, where every now and then an exclusive cosmetic package is offered for users of the service on PS4.

Warzone is a new Call of Duty independent of last year's delivery and successor to the Blackout mode of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, the main difference being that this new title is completely free.

As was speculated the official announcement of Warzone was made a few hours from what will be its final release. Before he had to go through weeks of leaks that have led Activision to sue companies like Reddit.

The gameplay will be available to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare users at 3:00 p.m. CET and for the rest of the world at 8:00 p.m. today, thus starting a race to try to dethrone any of the great giants of battle royale. Here are 10 keys through which Warzone can knock out its main rivals.