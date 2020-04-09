Call of Duty: Warzone will have duets in season 3

Share it:

With the start of season 3 of the players of Call of Duty: Warzone They have been able to enjoy the arrival of squad mode for four people in the new battle royale. Despite that, Infinity Ward still seems to have surprises in store.

The possibility of playing in pairs has not been available since the game came out, but the developers are planning to include it during this season. We know this because they added this information to the official website before deleting it, so we understand that it was a mistake by someone who published the information prematurely.

A Reddit user managed to capture the information before it was deleted and thanks to that you can see that the Duos mode appears next to the new Squad mode for four people.

As it has not been officially announced, we do not know when this way of playing will come, so it could well reach the end of the season, in the next few days or in a few weeks.

For now this third season will last two months and in that period we will receive four new weapons, new game modes, five new maps, more operators, vehicle skins and many additional new features.

In the last few hours the influx of players on all platforms has been such that it was impossible for many users of the game to even download the update that gives access to new content and balance adjustments. To the desire that had to debut the season, the quarantine in which millions of players have free time to burn their favorite games for hours that they could not dedicate in normal conditions has been added. It is hoped that the situation will stabilize soon.