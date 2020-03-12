Entertainment

Call of Duty: Warzone will have 200 player games and more teaming options

March 12, 2020
Lisa Durant
Currently the new Call of Duty: Warzone It already differs from other battle royale video games by allowing 150-player games instead of the 100 that were established as standard when these games started to become popular. Still in Infinity Ward they think they can tighten a little more rope.

Patrick Kelly of Infinity Ward has spoken to USA Today about the future of the game and there he mentions some news that the studio plans to implement in the near future. These new features include games of up to 200 players and more options when setting up a team. The latter translates into the possibility of playing alone, in pairs or in teams of four, since currently the only way to play is in games for teams of three players (although we can choose to play alone or with a friend we will face squads up to three).

Kelly confirms that they are already testing games with 200 players and that it will be something that will be released in the future. Also that they are experimenting with four and five player patrols although they have not yet decided if they will implement them as such in the game. They will only release those novelties that really work really well with how the game is thought.

At the moment Warzone has already managed to attract six million players to its games and its managers have their sights set on Fortnite and other great titans of the battle royale who dominate the genre without anyone being able to cough.

