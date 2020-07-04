Call of Duty Warzone welcomes the Juggernaut Royale timed mode

Share it:

After welcoming the 200-player mode, Call of Duty Warzone's Season 4 Reloaded expands its content horizon further through the entry of Juggernaut Royale, a new team mode that will only be active for a few days.

The new activity accessible with thelatest update of COD Warzone on PC, PS4 and Xbox One allows Verdansk Operators to participate in intense challenges within teams composed of maximum three players.

As a variant of a canonical Trios mode, the Juggernaut Royale encourages fans to review their strategy (especially in the initial stages of the battle royale battle) as a function of entering a map battleship Juggernaut suit and equipped with heavy armaments.

Each Juggernaut shot down will be matched by the immediate entry of another armored suit on the Verdansk map, in a continuous cycle that will oblige players to carefully weigh the tactics to be implemented with their team in the hope of achieving the final victory.

Call of Duty Warzone's Juggernaut Royale mode is already active and will be up to Tuesday 7 July on all platforms. Let us know with a comment what you think of this activity, but first we remind you that on these pages you will find an in-depth analysis of the COD Warzone Starter Pack.