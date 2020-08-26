Call of Duty Warzone: The Updated Guide to Sniper Rifles

Share it:

In this short guide we analyze the characteristics of the most used weapons in Call of Duty Warzone, sniper rifles. How to understand which of the 4 rifles currently available is right for you, and in which situations? Let’s find out together.

Since the game map has many open zones and also many elevated surfaces to exploit, snipers often dominate matches, aware that a headshot of their weapon equates to a safe kill. But what are the characteristics of these lethal weapons?

The king of snipers – HDR

There is no doubt now who is the best of the contenders: theHDR is the best sniper rifle in Warzone. Its heaviness in use is amply compensated by the ability to eliminate the target without fail, also thanks to the accessories at its disposal, which allow it to almost completely cancel the fall of bullets over longer distances.

Some might argue that this rifle shares the same damage profile as the AX-50, but the latter is lighter, quicker to reload and aim. So why prefer HDR? The answer is simple: 26.9″ HDR Pro, the upgrade to the barrel that guarantees a decisive increase in terms of range and stability. With this accessory you can be sure that the bullets will hit exactly where you are aiming (someone’s head, hopefully!). And this is exactly what is expected of a sniper rifle.

AX-50

It is, if you want, the younger brother of HDR, slightly more maneuverable and with a higher rate of fire that allows you to adjust the shot of the second shot, in case the first has missed the target. It cannot compete with HDR in terms of range, as it does not have an equally good rod, but it offers another kind of advantage: the lower recoil. This allows you not to lose sight of the target while you are trying to shoot it down, which tends to happen often with the powerful HDR. We could say that the AX is a more “permissive” rifle, suitable for those who are not yet sure of their aim and therefore tend to miss the shot.

Rytec AMR

The new sniper rifle brought from Season 4, not easy to unlock and very peculiar thanks to the type of ammunition it mounts. You can in fact equip it with the infamous explosive and termite bullets, capable of annihilating any vehicle in no time. Set this way, however, you will end up with a reduced bullet speed (special ammunition is bigger and heavier) and therefore a shorter range. You won’t be able to counter another sniper fire at long ranges. By discarding the explosive ammunition you will have a rifle that does its job at medium range and without having to reload the shot in the barrel after firing; only problem remains the not negligible recoil, which you can reduce with various accessories. Such accessories will inevitably reduce aiming speed and maneuverability, bringing them to levels similar to those of HDR. At this point, then, why not use that directly?

Dragunov

The infamous rifle of Soviet origin presents, compared to its colleagues, a sensational rate of fire, however, at the price of one significantly reduced damage. It won’t be a big problem in the classic game modes of Call of Duty, where in fact this weapon is depopulated, but having to play on Warzone and having to deal with enemies often and willingly equipped with armor, the non-incisive damage of the Dragunov begins to be done feel and be uncomfortable. In practice, therefore, we are faced with a rifle that could compromise the entire team, if the time came for a confrontation with another team equipped with a sniper: the user of the Dragunov would have to remain exposed for too long in order to score the 3-4 shots needed to land the target, while the opponent (presumably armed with HDR) has to do is aim for the head.

You should now have a clearer idea of ​​what shotgun to take with you during a game on Warzone, but if you want to delve into all the arsenal at your disposal during Season 5, here’s another guide you can’t miss: The best weapons after August update.