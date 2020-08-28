Call of Duty Warzone, the guide to contraband contracts

Share it:

In the guide we explain how to find and carry out this new type of Call of Duty Warzone contract, a contract that has the particularity of rewarding you with a unique weapon project.

The concept is simple: take the object to be smuggled, go to the extraction point and load it on the helicopter. The problem however lies in the fact that this type of contract is very interesting especially to expand your armory with new projects, it is not at all easy to find as it will not be enough for you to explore the map a little.

How to find it

If you open your game map at the beginning of the games, you can see (indeed, you have certainly already done so) that there are no contraband contracts anywhere. This is because they are designed to appear, with a random percentage, only after that you and your team will have completed other contracts. So the best way to get them out is to accept and perform as many “normal” contracts as possible. They are of 3 types – Recon, Bounty and Jackal. You should concentrate on performing above all Reconnaissance e Jackals, in such a way as to stay as far away from other players as possible, surviving longer and increasing the chances of finding a contraband contract. Remember that you can only accept and perform one contract at a time. Keep completing the tasks and sooner or later you will see, among other rewards, appear a blue box. That’s your contraband.

Another way to find the Contraband contract is to eliminate a player who is currently playing one. In fact they are real objects, a little like the red keys to access the bunkers, which will be dropped at the time of the opponent’s death. Without a doubt it is a riskier way to get it, but if you succeed you will have the opportunity to complete it instead of the unfortunate. To find an opposing team that is carrying out a smuggling you will have to keep an eye on the surroundings and locate the red smoke bomb which signals the arrival of the helicopter necessary to complete the assignment. In this way, being close to the point of arrival, you will have the possibility to complete the contract in a short time. As long as the ambush is successful!

It goes without saying that, for the same reason, when you are running because you have the contract you will have to be careful: there may be someone nearby ready to steal your precious blue box.

How to complete it

To prevent some lucky players from stealing your reward (which, we remember, also consists of a unique weapon project) by eliminating your team, you will have to try to reach the recovery point in the shortest possible time. Identify the above point on the map and study the best way to get there, also considering the idea of ​​using a vehicle on wheels to reduce the time. Be careful though, using a vehicle will make you more identifiable. You will have to evaluate if the game is worth the candle.

Once you reach the destination, use the action key to launch the red smoke bomb on the platform, just like when you have to call the depot in Swag. Immediately seek shelter because the smoke bomb will undoubtedly attract prying eyes. Once the helicopter arrives, simply take yourself under it and deliver the package, interacting with the bag suspended in midair in front of you. Hopefully you will have completed the assignment and will be rewarded with a new one project for your armory!

