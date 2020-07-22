Call of Duty Warzone, the Duos Stimulus mode arrives and many other news

Share it:

The mode returns among the weekly news of Call of Duty Warzone Duos Stimulus, along with many other modes particularly appreciated by fans and which will also be present in Call of Duty Modern Warfare, such as the Gunfight only 3v3 snipers and the Shoot the Ship 24/7.

The Duos Stimulus playlist by Call of Duty Warzone it is particularly interesting as it removes the obligation to go to the Gulag to return to battle if it is eliminated, but only if the player will have enough money with him at the time of death. In addition to this mode, the will remain available Battle Royale playlist Solo, Duo, Trio, Quad and Swag Quad to cheat time waiting for the fifth season of the video game just around the corner.

The moment therefore seems to be ideal for training so that you can compete on equal terms with the most skilled players of Call of Duty Warzone. In addition to the game modes, gods have also been made available new cosmetic bundles such as the Racing Series Mach 8, which includes various vehicle skins and two designs for the SMG Autoclave and Handgun Winner's Circle respectively, and the Earth Expeditionary Force complete with two skins for your fighter and an exclusive weapon.

Call of Duty: Warzone continues to have good success among fans of competitive shooters and is currently available for PC, PS4 and Xbox One.