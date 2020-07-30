Call of Duty Warzone: the best configuration for the Grau

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Many Warzone players expected to suddenly see the number of Grau assault rifles drop in the game after the recent nerf that Infinity Ward introduced in the latest game update, thanks to which many weapons have been rebalanced.

But unexpectedly the Grau remains the undisputed master of Battle Royale, offering a perfect balance between stability and range, as well as a wide choice of modifications to experiment with. Among these, we offer you the optimal ones to use it during a Battle Royale:

Monobloc silencer (Unlocked at level 56)

(Unlocked at level 56) Tempus 26.4 "Archangel (Unlocked at level 36)

(Unlocked at level 36) Front kick from commando (Unlocked at level 4)

(Unlocked at level 4) 50 charger (Unlocked at level 24)

(Unlocked at level 24) Crushing – Disabling (Unlocked at level 55)

Let's analyze the function of each single component. The silencer it is a must in Warzone, since the silenced shots, in addition to making your sound detection more difficult, prevent you from being able to appear on the enemy radar and on the map. In addition, the engine block will increase the range of actual damage. There Archangel cane increases significantly range and stability, giving you a real chance to come up against even a sniper about a hundred meters away. Also equipped with a base viewfinder much clearer than others, which allows you to free the slot dedicated to optics.

The commando football is now the standard for any self-respecting assault rifle, guaranteeing an increase of stability during the aim and control of the recoil at the price of a minimum decrease in mobility. The 30 bullets from the standard magazine soon proved insufficient to handle the clashes in Verdansk, mainly due to the armor that the enemies wear. The solution is very simple: increase them! With 50 shots available you can take down an entire team without having to reload, or laserare an enemy who runs away from you holding the trigger pressed. Armor will no longer be a problem.

The latest weapon modification, and not least, is the perk that activates i Disabling bullets. These result in hitting an enemy in the legs his movement speed come drastically reduced, thus allowing you to shoot without fail in case he wants to run away or jump around to dodge the shots (we all know how annoying this "evasive maneuver" is). With this feature they will have no escape if you will aim in advance to the legs, which is not too difficult considering that you will have 50 shots and a truly remarkable stability.

Single shot lovers? On Everyeye.it you will find a complete guide to the configuration of the FAL, an assault rifle somewhat dissimilar from what we have just examined, but not less lethal!