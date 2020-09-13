Call of Duty Warzone: the arrival of Private Games seems to be around the corner

Of the possible arrival of Partite Private in Call of Duty Warzone has been rumored since last August, when they were mentioned by one of the best-known leakers of the environment, known on Twitter as “ModernWarzone”. In the past few hours the topic has made a comeback thanks to the diffusion of a new, precious clue.

As it turns out, some Call of Duty Warzone players have run into a bug that accidentally catapulted them into a lobby with an option to create a Private Match. The exact number of people who found it is not known, so we don’t have a precise idea of ​​its spread, but the screenshot you find at the bottom of this news – shared by the always attentive ModernWarzone – speaks quite clearly.

The functionality may have been inserted in the game data with one of the previous updates – perhaps with that of Season 5 Reloaded of Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Warzone – but that has not yet been activated for everyone (it has already happened in the past with other functions). In any case, it should be noted that Activision and Infinity Ward have not yet announced anything official.

The addition of Private Games in Call of Duty Warzone would open the door to many new opportunities for players, which could create match by invitation and change the main rules of the fights. A Private Match could also be used to improve your skills, try out new weapons and play styles, before re-catapulting into the competitive game.