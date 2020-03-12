Entertainment

Call of Duty: Warzone surpasses 6 million players in 24 hours

March 12, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

The launch of Call of Duty: Warzone It is already a proven success for Infinity Ward and Activision as more than 6 million players have sasaplanded up to try the new title for PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

It will be difficult for the game to get close to the 100 million downloads that Call of Duty: Mobile achieved at the time, but from the outset it seems that the new iteration of the franchise in the battle royale has generated enough interest.

At the time Apex Legends got 2.3 million players in 24 hours reaching 10 million during its first 3 days. The interesting thing, even so, is to see how active the community remains in the following weeks.

What has helped to achieve these entry figures is that the game is completely free, that it has been launched on the three main platforms in the market and that it has cross-play, allowing any player to team up with their friends regardless of where they play. .

Other interesting points of the game are the monetization of it, sharing progression with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, so that all the experience gained translates into unlocks for the multiplayer modes of the paid game. The battle pass and purchases made in the store where cosmetics are sold in exchange for COD Points, the game's premium currency, are also shared.

READ:  Ta-Nehisi Coates' Black Panther series will end in June

It has also managed to slightly differentiate itself from other battle royale titles with ideas such as loot mode, where the team that has obtained the most money at the end of the game wins during confrontations where it can constantly reappear when you die. Also with ideas for the battle royale mode such as the gulag, a place that you can go to when you die the first time to try to win a 1 on 1 combat with another player who has been eliminated in order to return to the game.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.