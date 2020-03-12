Call of Duty: Warzone surpasses 6 million players in 24 hours

Share it:

The launch of Call of Duty: Warzone It is already a proven success for Infinity Ward and Activision as more than 6 million players have sasaplanded up to try the new title for PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

It will be difficult for the game to get close to the 100 million downloads that Call of Duty: Mobile achieved at the time, but from the outset it seems that the new iteration of the franchise in the battle royale has generated enough interest.

At the time Apex Legends got 2.3 million players in 24 hours reaching 10 million during its first 3 days. The interesting thing, even so, is to see how active the community remains in the following weeks.

What has helped to achieve these entry figures is that the game is completely free, that it has been launched on the three main platforms in the market and that it has cross-play, allowing any player to team up with their friends regardless of where they play. .

Other interesting points of the game are the monetization of it, sharing progression with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, so that all the experience gained translates into unlocks for the multiplayer modes of the paid game. The battle pass and purchases made in the store where cosmetics are sold in exchange for COD Points, the game's premium currency, are also shared.

It has also managed to slightly differentiate itself from other battle royale titles with ideas such as loot mode, where the team that has obtained the most money at the end of the game wins during confrontations where it can constantly reappear when you die. Also with ideas for the battle royale mode such as the gulag, a place that you can go to when you die the first time to try to win a 1 on 1 combat with another player who has been eliminated in order to return to the game.