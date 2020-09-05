Call of Duty Warzone, Season 6 with Night Mode? Shots are leaking

Share it:

Although the release of Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War gets closer and closer, Infinity Ward has no intention of slowing down or ending support a Call of Duty Warzone. Quite the contrary: the free-to-play will be further expanded in conjunction with the launch of the new chapter, with which it will also share the progression.

What news are expected in the coming months? As players enjoy Season 5 and begin to speculate on Season 6, three evocative images emerge on the net that seem to show, for the first time ever, Call of Duty Warzone in a brand new night mode. The ModernWarzone Twitter page shared them: “A user sent us images that appear to offer a first look at Warzone’s night mode. You decide if they are true or false, none of this seems to come from an internal source or from the game files.”.

You can look at the three images at the bottom of this news. What do you think? We are unable to ascertain the veracity of the shots, but the truth is that, although no announcement has ever been made about it, we would not be surprised at all if in the future the opportunity to play battle at night in Verdansk was granted. What is one of the new features of Season 6 of Call of Duty Warzone?