Call of Duty Warzone: Season 6 release date linked to the launch of Black Ops Cold War?

Many are wondering when it will arrive Call of Duy Warzone and Modern Warfare Season 6, now that Season 5 is in full Reloaded phase, with new content released recently.

According to some sources, the release date of COD Warzone Season 6 could be tied hand in glove with the launch of Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, expected on 13 November. Normally the COD seasons last about two months, so Season 6 could start in early October and end in early December, thus finding “in the middle“of the launch of the new game in the series.

Starting from Season 7 instead Call of Duty Warzone and Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War will share the contents of the new seasons and therefore there will be no overlap problems. At the moment, however, it is only a rumor and nothing has been confirmed, remember that Activision will reveal the details on the multiplayer of COD Black Ops Cold War on September 9, on this occasion we will probably know more about the future of the Call of Battle Royale Duty.

Did you know? PlayStation Plus subscribers can download a new Call of Duty Warzone Combat Pack for PS4 for free. Happy download!