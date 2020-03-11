Call of Duty: Warzone receives a patch to improve matchmaking

Share it:

The first hours of life of Call of Duty: Warzone They have been exceptionally exempt from serious problems if we consider that it is the launch of a new free game of one of the most popular franchises in history. Even so there are some details to polish, one of them being the wait between games.

Throwing for a game in Battle Royale or Botín modes could be synonymous with waiting for up to 15 minutes or directly find games that never started despite the large influx of players who have a free title and cross-game between PCs, PS4 and Xbox One.

It's been an exciting day so far! For those who are still downloading, be sure to follow us for updates! If you're already in Warzone, we've lowered the player count requirements needed to start a match. Staying in lobbies until they're full will help you find matches quicker. – Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) March 10, 2020

"It has been an exciting day so far. For those who are still downloading, be sure to follow the news. If you are already in Warzone, we have lowered the number of players needed to start a game. Staying in the waiting room until it is full will help you find games faster".

Through an update Infinity Ward warned that the number of players needed to start a game has dropped. So far we could have been waiting for a while, although there were 140 players out of the 150 that each session admits.

Although part of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is part of maps, graphics engine and game integration within last year's edition, the truth is that Warzone is an independent video game with two different modes and free for all users of PC, PS4 and Xbox One.