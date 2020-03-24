Entertainment

Call of Duty: Warzone passes 30 million players

March 24, 2020
Lisa Durant
The last milestone it passed Call of Duty: Warzone It was to exceed 15 million players, a number that a few days later have doubled, breaking the 30 million barrier and showing that Activision and Infinity Ward have managed to enter this genre at the right time and with the ideal conditions to make a considerable gap for themselves.

To the condition of free game in the title, cross-play has also been added on three platforms such as PC, PS4 and Xbox One, as well as the hours that millions of people are spending at home these weeks due to the pandemic that has forced to establish quarantines in multiple countries.

The game is being updated step by step and at the moment we have not had news of the caliber of new weapons, vehicles, changes in the map or other types of content common in battle royale. What we did receive recently was the option to play solo games after the game launched with the only option to form teams of three players.

It is expected that other developments will arrive in the coming weeks, among which the option to form duos or teams of four players will be included. Infinity Ward confirmed that it was in their plans but they have not given dates for their implementation.

We can count on a long life for Call of Duty: Warzone although it is already starting to talk about this year's installment, a restart of the original Call of Duty: Black Ops according to the rumors that have been circulating in recent days. A remastering of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 story mode also appears to be nearing its release.

