Call of Duty Warzone: no intrusion into servers, Activision confirms

In the past few hours the news of a heavy one has spread attack on Activision’s servers designed to particularly affect Call of Duty accounts linked to COD Warzone, Modern Warfare and the future Black Ops Cold War.

There was actually no attack, as evidenced by the American company: “Reports citing violations of Call of Duty accounts are not accurate. We investigate all reports and urge you to take precautions to protect your Activision profile, just like any other account. You will receive an email every time someone makes changes to your account, if you do not recognize these operations, contact customer service.“

An understandable concern, that of theft and account breach, a few days after the launch of the Alpha version of Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War and the debut of the Open Beta of the new shooter coming in November. Therefore, pay attention to any suspicious movement of your Activision account and if you notice changes to your profile, immediately change your password and contact customer service who will investigate any unauthorized access.