Call of Duty Warzone: new wave coming to punish those who use tricks?

Activision and Infinity Ward have released in the past few hours a small 200 MB update for Call of Duty Warzone, which does not add or modify absolutely anything. So what is the update for? Probably a intensify anti cheat measures.

Although there is no confirmation on the matter (the publisher declined every comment, after being contacted by Eurogamer.net) the players are convinced of this and on Reddit and social networks they have foreseen a new wave of ban. Hundreds of unfair players would already be punished these days and despite the banhammers of the past few months the situation seems to have worsened, with active cheaters more difficult to "drive out".

In April, the developers banned over 70,000 Call of Duty Warzone players, the community however asks for more transparency, apparently in fact many ban are unfair and any appeals have not been accepted by the development team. In the past few hours Infinity Ward has removed the 200-player mode introduced with the late June update, it is unclear if the 200 player playlist will return in the near future, at the moment the team has not unbalanced about a possible return to the game.